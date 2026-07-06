Salute to America 250 from the F-22 Demonstration Team

Member of the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps perform aerial demonstrations and flyover during the Salute to America 250 in Washington D.C., July 3-4, 2026. The aerial portion of Salute to America 250 was a dynamic showcase of American airpower, featuring military aircraft demonstrations, formation flyovers and fleet reviews from every military branch. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 07:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013761
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-VS152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824275
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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