Salute to America 250 from the F-22 Demonstration Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013761" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Member of the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps perform aerial demonstrations and flyover during the Salute to America 250 in Washington D.C., July 3-4, 2026. The aerial portion of Salute to America 250 was a dynamic showcase of American airpower, featuring military aircraft demonstrations, formation flyovers and fleet reviews from every military branch. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)