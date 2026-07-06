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    B-Roll: MWR hosts sand volleyball tournament during RIMPAC 26 - Vertical

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Video by Seaman Nathan Cahall 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. and partner nation service members compete in a sand volleyball tournament as a part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 6, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialists Seaman Nathan Cahall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 20:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013755
    VIRIN: 260707-N-SC393-6009
    Filename: DOD_111824056
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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    This work, B-Roll: MWR hosts sand volleyball tournament during RIMPAC 26 - Vertical, by SN Nathan Cahall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RIMPAC 26, Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, Third Fleet, Partners, Integrated, Prepared

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