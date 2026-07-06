U.S. and partner nation service members compete in a sand volleyball tournament as a part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 6, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialists Seaman Nathan Cahall)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 20:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013755
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-SC393-6009
|Filename:
|DOD_111824056
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: MWR hosts sand volleyball tournament during RIMPAC 26 - Vertical, by SN Nathan Cahall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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