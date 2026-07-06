Task Force Talon Relinquishes Command and 3-43 ADA Reactivation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013752" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Talon and 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment participate in a change of command and reactivation ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Christopher Garnett relinquished command of Task Force Talon to Lt. Col. Joshua Urness, commander of the reactivated 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The ceremony also marked the final official act of Task Force Talon before the unit cased its colors for the last time and officially deactivated. The reactivation of 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment establishes the battalion in Guam to strengthen integrated air and missile defense capabilities in support of U.S. Army Pacific and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leonard Peralta)