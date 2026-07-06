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    Task Force Talon Relinquishes Command and 3-43 ADA Reactivation Ceremony

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    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Capt. Leonard Peralta 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Talon and 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment participate in a change of command and reactivation ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Christopher Garnett relinquished command of Task Force Talon to Lt. Col. Joshua Urness, commander of the reactivated 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The ceremony also marked the final official act of Task Force Talon before the unit cased its colors for the last time and officially deactivated. The reactivation of 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment establishes the battalion in Guam to strengthen integrated air and missile defense capabilities in support of U.S. Army Pacific and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leonard Peralta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 21:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013752
    VIRIN: 260701-A-KO568-4321
    Filename: DOD_111823993
    Length: 00:30:02
    Location: US

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    This work, Task Force Talon Relinquishes Command and 3-43 ADA Reactivation Ceremony, by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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