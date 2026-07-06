INR 250 T-6B TEXAN II FORMATION

NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) T-6B Texan II aircraft assigned to Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) fly in formation over New York City during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 and International Aerial Review 250 celebrations, July 4, 2026. More than 175 U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied aircraft participated in the historic aerial review, showcasing precision, partnership, and the strength of naval and allied airpower while honoring 250 years of American independence. (Videos courtesy U.S. Navy, U.S Marine Corps and allied partners)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 20:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013749
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-NG136-4456
|Filename:
|DOD_111823807
|Length:
|00:06:02
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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