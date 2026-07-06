INR 250 T-6B TEXAN II FORMATION

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013749" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) T-6B Texan II aircraft assigned to Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) fly in formation over New York City during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 and International Aerial Review 250 celebrations, July 4, 2026. More than 175 U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied aircraft participated in the historic aerial review, showcasing precision, partnership, and the strength of naval and allied airpower while honoring 250 years of American independence. (Videos courtesy U.S. Navy, U.S Marine Corps and allied partners)