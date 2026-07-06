(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    INR 250 T-6B TEXAN II FORMATION

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) T-6B Texan II aircraft assigned to Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) fly in formation over New York City during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 and International Aerial Review 250 celebrations, July 4, 2026. More than 175 U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied aircraft participated in the historic aerial review, showcasing precision, partnership, and the strength of naval and allied airpower while honoring 250 years of American independence. (Videos courtesy U.S. Navy, U.S Marine Corps and allied partners)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 20:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013749
    VIRIN: 260704-N-NG136-4456
    Filename: DOD_111823807
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INR 250 T-6B TEXAN II FORMATION, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video