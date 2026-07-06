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    89th Airlift Wing supports strategic airlift operations

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans and Tech. Sgt. Isaac March

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to various airlift wings across Air Mobility Command taxi and depart Joint Base Andrews, July 4, 2026. The 89th Airlift Wing enabled a surge of Department of War aircraft while continuing to provide world class executive airlift, rapid global mobility and Special Air Missions support throughout the historic Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013743
    VIRIN: 260704-F-OC840-5001
    Filename: DOD_111823745
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 89th Airlift Wing supports strategic airlift operations, by TSgt Sean Evans and TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    305th Air Mobility Wing
    Air Force Reserve Command
    89th Airlift Wing
    SAM FOX
    C-17 Globemaster III

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