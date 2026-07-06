89th Airlift Wing supports strategic airlift operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013743" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to various airlift wings across Air Mobility Command taxi and depart Joint Base Andrews, July 4, 2026. The 89th Airlift Wing enabled a surge of Department of War aircraft while continuing to provide world class executive airlift, rapid global mobility and Special Air Missions support throughout the historic Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)