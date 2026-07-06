U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to various airlift wings across Air Mobility Command taxi and depart Joint Base Andrews, July 4, 2026. The 89th Airlift Wing enabled a surge of Department of War aircraft while continuing to provide world class executive airlift, rapid global mobility and Special Air Missions support throughout the historic Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013743
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-OC840-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111823745
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 89th Airlift Wing supports strategic airlift operations, by TSgt Sean Evans and TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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