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    Introduction to the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel

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    UNITED STATES

    10.19.2022

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Introduction to the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel
    Presenter: Col. Robert Stelle

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 16:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013740
    VIRIN: 221019-O-VI048-2646
    Filename: DOD_111823716
    Length: 01:04:07
    Location: US

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    This work, Introduction to the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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