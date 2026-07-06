Introduction to the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel
Presenter: Col. Robert Stelle
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 16:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013740
|VIRIN:
|221019-O-VI048-2646
|Filename:
|DOD_111823716
|Length:
|01:04:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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