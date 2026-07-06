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    Soldiers Reflect on Service at Baumholder’s Friendship Fest and 250th Independence Day Celebration

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    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.03.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Rosemary Thompson, a 92W water treatment specialist and Cpl. Mackenzie Spencer, (92F) petroleum supply specialist, both assigned to the 240th Composite Supply Company, 95th CSSB, 16th SB located in Baumholder Germany, share their thoughts on service in the U.S. Army and explain their reasons for setting up a static display during the Baumholder 75th German‑American Friendship Fest and 250th Independence Day celebration, held 3–5 July at the Baumholder Army Airfield.

    (U.S. Army video by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013733
    VIRIN: 260703-A-FA699-8141
    Filename: DOD_111823662
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Soldiers Reflect on Service at Baumholder’s Friendship Fest and 250th Independence Day Celebration, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Baumholder
    Independence Day
    4th Of July
    Germany
    U.S. Army
    16th Sustainment Brigade

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