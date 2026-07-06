Soldiers Reflect on Service at Baumholder’s Friendship Fest and 250th Independence Day Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013733" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Rosemary Thompson, a 92W water treatment specialist and Cpl. Mackenzie Spencer, (92F) petroleum supply specialist, both assigned to the 240th Composite Supply Company, 95th CSSB, 16th SB located in Baumholder Germany, share their thoughts on service in the U.S. Army and explain their reasons for setting up a static display during the Baumholder 75th German‑American Friendship Fest and 250th Independence Day celebration, held 3–5 July at the Baumholder Army Airfield.



(U.S. Army video by: 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)