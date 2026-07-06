Mentor Marsh Flowering Rush Treatment

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues efforts to control the invasive plant species flowering rush by assisting the Cleveland Museum of Natural History in treatment efforts throughout the Mentor Marsh, Mentor, Ohio, June 23, 2026. Flowering rush is a nuisance weed that invades aquatic ecosystems and controlling its spread will benefit aquatic animal and plant species by restoring native vegetation, maintaining suitable habitat, and restoring wetlands. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013728
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-VR700-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111823650
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|MENTOR, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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