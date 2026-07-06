SHARP Transformation: A Victim-Centric Perspective
Presenters: Jill Londagin, Andrea Bryant & Sergeant First Class Chatonna Spicer
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013725
|VIRIN:
|230426-O-VI048-1290
|Filename:
|DOD_111823641
|Length:
|01:32:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SHARP Transformation: A Victim-Centric Perspective, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.