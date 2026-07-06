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    Building Blocks of Resiliency: Setting Boundaries, Discovering Core Values, and the "NO" Word

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    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Building Blocks of Resiliency: Setting Boundaries, Discovering Core Values, and the "NO" Word

    From the Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013708
    VIRIN: 231213-O-VI048-9205
    Filename: DOD_111823371
    Length: 00:45:19
    Location: US

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    This work, Building Blocks of Resiliency: Setting Boundaries, Discovering Core Values, and the "NO" Word, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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