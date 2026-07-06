Presenters: COL Robert Rodrigues and Stacey Hale
From the Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013702
|VIRIN:
|240522-O-VI048-7743
|Filename:
|DOD_111823337
|Length:
|01:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Reforms Emphasize the Army’s Commitment to SupportSexual Assault/Sexual Harassment Victims, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.