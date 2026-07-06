video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013698" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

September’s webinar, “Rethinking Suicide,” was led by Dr. Craig J. Bryan, clinical psychologist, Trott Gebhardt Philips endowed professor and director of the division of recovery and resilience at the Ohio State University College of Medicine. During his presentation, Bryan discusses how we as a workforce can fundamentally rethink how suicide prevention is approached. He dispels myths about why suicide occurs and discuss the association between suicide ideation, mental health and the observance or lack of warning signs. He shares how addressing environmental factors can act as a prevention method, and how it takes daily cohesion as a team to prevent suicide and help create lives worth living. He identifies the six steps that help with suicide prevention and explains how recalibrating thoughts about suicide can help us do a better job with prevention.