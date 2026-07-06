September’s webinar, “Rethinking Suicide,” was led by Dr. Craig J. Bryan, clinical psychologist, Trott Gebhardt Philips endowed professor and director of the division of recovery and resilience at the Ohio State University College of Medicine. During his presentation, Bryan discusses how we as a workforce can fundamentally rethink how suicide prevention is approached. He dispels myths about why suicide occurs and discuss the association between suicide ideation, mental health and the observance or lack of warning signs. He shares how addressing environmental factors can act as a prevention method, and how it takes daily cohesion as a team to prevent suicide and help create lives worth living. He identifies the six steps that help with suicide prevention and explains how recalibrating thoughts about suicide can help us do a better job with prevention.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013698
|VIRIN:
|240930-O-VI048-1665
|Filename:
|DOD_111823311
|Length:
|01:01:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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