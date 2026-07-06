Transgenerational Trauma—Why Victims Don’t Leave with Dr. Donna D. Ferguson, a mental health counselor who specializes in trauma and stress-related disorders, discusses how the impact of trauma can be passed down through generations. With this type of trauma, parents’ negative experiences affect their children’s development and the development of future generations. Intergenerational trauma can also be caused by oppression or discrimination that specific racial or ethnic groups experience.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013697
|VIRIN:
|240811-O-VI048-7348
|Filename:
|DOD_111823304
|Length:
|00:57:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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