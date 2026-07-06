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    Transgenerational Trauma—Why Victims Don’t Leave with Dr. Donna D. Ferguson

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    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Transgenerational Trauma—Why Victims Don’t Leave with Dr. Donna D. Ferguson, a mental health counselor who specializes in trauma and stress-related disorders, discusses how the impact of trauma can be passed down through generations. With this type of trauma, parents’ negative experiences affect their children’s development and the development of future generations. Intergenerational trauma can also be caused by oppression or discrimination that specific racial or ethnic groups experience.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013697
    VIRIN: 240811-O-VI048-7348
    Filename: DOD_111823304
    Length: 00:57:33
    Location: US

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    This work, Transgenerational Trauma—Why Victims Don’t Leave with Dr. Donna D. Ferguson, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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