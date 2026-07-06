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    Help for the Helpers: Building and Maintaining Well-Being for SARCs and Victim Advocates

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    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Help for the Helpers: Building and Maintaining Well-Being for SARCs and Victim Advocates, is led by Kimberly Crowell, master resilience trainer-performance expert. She discusses the importance of sexual assault response coordinators and victim advocates taking care of their own mental health and the risks of burnout among those who do not. Along with outlining habits that can lead to emotional exhaustion in this high-stress profession, Crowell provides strategies that can enhance well-being and explain the research on protective factors as well as risks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013696
    VIRIN: 250110-O-VI048-3542
    Filename: DOD_111823300
    Length: 00:59:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Help for the Helpers: Building and Maintaining Well-Being for SARCs and Victim Advocates, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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