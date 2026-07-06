Help for the Helpers: Building and Maintaining Well-Being for SARCs and Victim Advocates, is led by Kimberly Crowell, master resilience trainer-performance expert. She discusses the importance of sexual assault response coordinators and victim advocates taking care of their own mental health and the risks of burnout among those who do not. Along with outlining habits that can lead to emotional exhaustion in this high-stress profession, Crowell provides strategies that can enhance well-being and explain the research on protective factors as well as risks.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013696
|VIRIN:
|250110-O-VI048-3542
|Filename:
|DOD_111823300
|Length:
|00:59:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Help for the Helpers: Building and Maintaining Well-Being for SARCs and Victim Advocates, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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