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    That was Then. This is Now. Major General (Ret.) Barrye L. Price

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    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barrye L. Price, president and CEO of CADCA, discusses the importance of establishing a culture of resilience within the Army to prevent sexual assault and harassment. He shares how changing the culture of the Army can help leaders assess, create, and maintain safe environments that support unit readiness. During this webinar, he shows how caring for Soldiers can reverse negative trends in high-risk behaviors and lapses in discipline. This holistic approach can reduce harmful behavior and create positive change in the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013695
    VIRIN: 250121-O-VI048-6335
    Filename: DOD_111823296
    Length: 00:58:29
    Location: US

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