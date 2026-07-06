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    Pause to Protect: Working with Firearm Businesses to Prevent Suicides

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    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Dr. Emmy Betz, director of the Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative at University of Colorado School of Medicine, CU Anschutz Medical Campus, discusses the Pause to Protect program. She explains how Pause to Protect is an online resource hub for firearm ranges and retailers to promote secure firearm storage options for military service members and their Families. She talks about the initial focus of the partnerships and how the program has expanded to include educational materials, on-site storage lockers for firearms, locking device distribution and gunsmithing. She also explains how this program links customers, locations and support for military communities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013694
    VIRIN: 240225-O-VI048-6883
    Filename: DOD_111823295
    Length: 00:55:05
    Location: US

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    This work, Pause to Protect: Working with Firearm Businesses to Prevent Suicides, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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