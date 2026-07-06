Dr. Emmy Betz, director of the Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative at University of Colorado School of Medicine, CU Anschutz Medical Campus, discusses the Pause to Protect program. She explains how Pause to Protect is an online resource hub for firearm ranges and retailers to promote secure firearm storage options for military service members and their Families. She talks about the initial focus of the partnerships and how the program has expanded to include educational materials, on-site storage lockers for firearms, locking device distribution and gunsmithing. She also explains how this program links customers, locations and support for military communities.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013694
|VIRIN:
|240225-O-VI048-6883
|Filename:
|DOD_111823295
|Length:
|00:55:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pause to Protect: Working with Firearm Businesses to Prevent Suicides, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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