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    Leadership Behaviors for Positive Cultures, led by Retired Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith.

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    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Retired Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith shares her personal leadership maxim and how it was a key factor in driving her mission readiness and resilience during her time in service. She discusses how behaviors that underpin presence can be used as a tool for creating a positive climate. She deep dives into how she navigated her special assignments in the Talent Management Task Force, SHARP and the Army Resiliency Divisions, as well as the Warrior Games shift from OSD to Army during her career. She explains how the collective use of the strategies she shares helped propel her career at the Pentagon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013692
    VIRIN: 250325-O-VI048-7723
    Filename: DOD_111823290
    Length: 00:30:54
    Location: US

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