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    Modernizing the Army Body Composition Policy—Science Behind the Performance Exemption

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    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    This month’s webinar, “Modernizing the Army Body Composition Policy—Science Behind the Performance Exemption,” was led by Holly McClung, Nutritional Physiologist, Military Performance Division, U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine. McClung discussed the relationship between body composition, physical performance and musculoskeletal injury. She summarized the science behind the 2022 Army Body Composition study, and she reviewed the research driven-outcomes supporting the updates to policy AR-600-9 to improve Soldier health and injury prevention.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013691
    VIRIN: 250807-O-VI048-5949
    Filename: DOD_111823280
    Length: 00:54:52
    Location: US

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