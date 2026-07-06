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    Financial Readiness = Mission Readiness: Resources for Success

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    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Dr. Cindy Morita, an accredited financial counselor, and retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston explored the theme “Financial Readiness = Mission Readiness: Resources for Success.” Their conversation covered how the Financial Readiness Program can alleviate the monetary stress on, and promote the economic stability of, Soldiers and Army Families; the critical role that Commanders play in the program; and why financial readiness is essential for mission readiness. Plus, they outlined resources for Leaders, Soldiers and Families, shared program highlights from 2024 and explained the annual campaign.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013689
    VIRIN: 250801-O-VI048-5029
    Filename: DOD_111823275
    Length: 01:00:21
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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