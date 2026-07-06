Dr. Cindy Morita, an accredited financial counselor, and retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston explored the theme “Financial Readiness = Mission Readiness: Resources for Success.” Their conversation covered how the Financial Readiness Program can alleviate the monetary stress on, and promote the economic stability of, Soldiers and Army Families; the critical role that Commanders play in the program; and why financial readiness is essential for mission readiness. Plus, they outlined resources for Leaders, Soldiers and Families, shared program highlights from 2024 and explained the annual campaign.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013689
|VIRIN:
|250801-O-VI048-5029
|Filename:
|DOD_111823275
|Length:
|01:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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