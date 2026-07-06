video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013689" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Cindy Morita, an accredited financial counselor, and retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston explored the theme “Financial Readiness = Mission Readiness: Resources for Success.” Their conversation covered how the Financial Readiness Program can alleviate the monetary stress on, and promote the economic stability of, Soldiers and Army Families; the critical role that Commanders play in the program; and why financial readiness is essential for mission readiness. Plus, they outlined resources for Leaders, Soldiers and Families, shared program highlights from 2024 and explained the annual campaign.