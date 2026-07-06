Department of the Army Voluntary Reassignment Program (DAVRAP)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



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This webinar, “Department of the Army Voluntary Reassignment Program”, was be led by Frankie Hashagen and Megan Crone, Human Resource Specialists. DAVRAP is an Army-wide voluntary program that allows for the identification of current eligible Army employees for noncompetitive placement into vacant positions within or across commands. The presenters discussed how the program establishes an internal Army Civilian talent mining capability. From the Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness (DPRR)