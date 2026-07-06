Department of the Army Voluntary Reassignment Program (DAVRAP)

This webinar, “Department of the Army Voluntary Reassignment Program”, was be led by Frankie Hashagen and Megan Crone, Human Resource Specialists. DAVRAP is an Army-wide voluntary program that allows for the identification of current eligible Army employees for noncompetitive placement into vacant positions within or across commands. The presenters discussed how the program establishes an internal Army Civilian talent mining capability. From the Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness (DPRR)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013688
|VIRIN:
|250902-O-VI048-8563
|Filename:
|DOD_111823270
|Length:
|00:59:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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