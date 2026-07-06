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    Department of the Army Voluntary Reassignment Program (DAVRAP)

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    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    This webinar, “Department of the Army Voluntary Reassignment Program”, was be led by Frankie Hashagen and Megan Crone, Human Resource Specialists. DAVRAP is an Army-wide voluntary program that allows for the identification of current eligible Army employees for noncompetitive placement into vacant positions within or across commands. The presenters discussed how the program establishes an internal Army Civilian talent mining capability. From the Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness (DPRR)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013688
    VIRIN: 250902-O-VI048-8563
    Filename: DOD_111823270
    Length: 00:59:33
    Location: US

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