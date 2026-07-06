This month’s webinar features Army Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Gregg F. Martin, Ph.D., the author of Bipolar General: My Forever War with Mental Illness. A 36-year combat Veteran, Martin is a bipolar survivor, thriver and warrior who shares his experience of going from success to developing bipolar disorder in combat, followed by crisis, before starting on a path to recovery and a new life. His riveting story includes a manic episode that nearly destroyed him. Martin’s mission is to promote recovery and save lives by sharing his history of mental illness, with the aim of smashing the stigma around receiving help.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013687
|VIRIN:
|251202-O-VI048-7187
|Filename:
|DOD_111823266
|Length:
|00:58:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bipolar General: My Forever War with Mental Illness, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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