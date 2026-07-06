video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013687" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This month’s webinar features Army Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Gregg F. Martin, Ph.D., the author of Bipolar General: My Forever War with Mental Illness. A 36-year combat Veteran, Martin is a bipolar survivor, thriver and warrior who shares his experience of going from success to developing bipolar disorder in combat, followed by crisis, before starting on a path to recovery and a new life. His riveting story includes a manic episode that nearly destroyed him. Martin’s mission is to promote recovery and save lives by sharing his history of mental illness, with the aim of smashing the stigma around receiving help.