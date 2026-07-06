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    The Stars Are Lined Up for Military Spouses

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    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    In this webinar, “The Stars Are Lined Up for Military Spouses,” Kathryn Troutman uses her experience as a federal career coach and resume-writing expert to share how military spouses can launch a career in the federal government through the Priority Placement Program, which gives preference to these candidates when they apply for Defense Department Civilian positions. Along with going over the program’s self-certification checklist, Troutman explains eligibility requirements and the documentation needed to apply.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013686
    VIRIN: 251223-O-VI048-3033
    Filename: DOD_111823265
    Length: 00:50:09
    Location: US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Stars Are Lined Up for Military Spouses, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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