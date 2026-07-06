In this webinar, “The Stars Are Lined Up for Military Spouses,” Kathryn Troutman uses her experience as a federal career coach and resume-writing expert to share how military spouses can launch a career in the federal government through the Priority Placement Program, which gives preference to these candidates when they apply for Defense Department Civilian positions. Along with going over the program’s self-certification checklist, Troutman explains eligibility requirements and the documentation needed to apply.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013686
|VIRIN:
|251223-O-VI048-3033
|Filename:
|DOD_111823265
|Length:
|00:50:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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