video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013686" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this webinar, “The Stars Are Lined Up for Military Spouses,” Kathryn Troutman uses her experience as a federal career coach and resume-writing expert to share how military spouses can launch a career in the federal government through the Priority Placement Program, which gives preference to these candidates when they apply for Defense Department Civilian positions. Along with going over the program’s self-certification checklist, Troutman explains eligibility requirements and the documentation needed to apply.