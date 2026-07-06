Warrior Refractive Eye Surgery (SMILE)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013684" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 30, 2026) Staff members assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) perform small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) surgeries on patients in the ophthalmology clinic of NMCP, June 30, 2026. The Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program (WRESP) provides refractive eye surgeries to service members in order to enhance combat readiness, mission effectiveness, and safety, as well as increase the number of service members eligible for military service and special programs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)