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    Warrior Refractive Eye Surgery (SMILE)

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 30, 2026) Staff members assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) perform small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) surgeries on patients in the ophthalmology clinic of NMCP, June 30, 2026. The Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program (WRESP) provides refractive eye surgeries to service members in order to enhance combat readiness, mission effectiveness, and safety, as well as increase the number of service members eligible for military service and special programs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013684
    VIRIN: 260330-N-BP862-2001
    PIN: 2606302
    Filename: DOD_111823187
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Warrior Refractive Eye Surgery (SMILE), by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Eye Surgery
    Navy Medicine
    NMCP
    WRESP
    DHA
    NMRTC Portsmouth

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