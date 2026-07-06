Warrior Refractive Eye Surgery Project (PRK)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 30, 2026) Staff members assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) perform photo-refractive keratectomy (PRK) surgeries on patients in the ophthalmology clinic of NMCP, June 30, 2026. The Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program (WRESP) provides refractive eye surgeries to service members in order to enhance combat readiness, mission effectiveness, and safety, as well as increase the number of service members eligible for military service and special programs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013683
|VIRIN:
|260630-N-BP862-1001
|PIN:
|2606301
|Filename:
|DOD_111823180
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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