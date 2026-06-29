The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform a practice demonstration over the National Mall in support of Salute to America 250 at Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. The Thunderbirds performed an aerial demonstration over the National Mall for the first time in history to prepare for America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 11:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013673
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-AW481-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111822987
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON CITY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbirds Celebrate Salute to America 250, by SrA Yendi Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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