Thunderbirds Celebrate Salute to America 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013673" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform a practice demonstration over the National Mall in support of Salute to America 250 at Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. The Thunderbirds performed an aerial demonstration over the National Mall for the first time in history to prepare for America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)