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    Thunderbirds Celebrate Salute to America 250

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    WASHINGTON CITY, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform a practice demonstration over the National Mall in support of Salute to America 250 at Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. The Thunderbirds performed an aerial demonstration over the National Mall for the first time in history to prepare for America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 11:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013673
    VIRIN: 260703-F-AW481-1001
    Filename: DOD_111822987
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: WASHINGTON CITY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Celebrate Salute to America 250, by SrA Yendi Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAF
    USAFADS Thunderbirds
    Freedom250

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