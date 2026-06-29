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    OE-I PTRoL Flight Demonstration

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    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Operational Energy - Innovation Directorate

    Leaders and participants at Shaw Air Force Base and the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, South Carolina, discuss and demonstrate wireless power beaming capabilities supporting persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for the modern warfighter. The PTRoL flight demonstration validates ground-to-air power transmission to the Kraus Hamdani K1000ULE platform, highlighting how operational energy innovations can reduce the logistical tail, lower personnel exposure during battery recovery, and advance Agile Combat Employment concepts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013670
    VIRIN: 260413-D-KE578-1000
    Filename: DOD_111822913
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    Shaw Air Force Base
    OE-I PTRoL

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