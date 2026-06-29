OE-I PTRoL Flight Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leaders and participants at Shaw Air Force Base and the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, South Carolina, discuss and demonstrate wireless power beaming capabilities supporting persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for the modern warfighter. The PTRoL flight demonstration validates ground-to-air power transmission to the Kraus Hamdani K1000ULE platform, highlighting how operational energy innovations can reduce the logistical tail, lower personnel exposure during battery recovery, and advance Agile Combat Employment concepts.