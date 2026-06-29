Leaders and participants at Shaw Air Force Base and the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Sumter, South Carolina, discuss and demonstrate wireless power beaming capabilities supporting persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for the modern warfighter. The PTRoL flight demonstration validates ground-to-air power transmission to the Kraus Hamdani K1000ULE platform, highlighting how operational energy innovations can reduce the logistical tail, lower personnel exposure during battery recovery, and advance Agile Combat Employment concepts.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 10:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013670
|VIRIN:
|260413-D-KE578-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111822913
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OE-I PTRoL Flight Demonstration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.