SHARP Restructure and AR 600-52

Army Regulation 600-52 outlines some of the most significant reforms to how the Army prevents and responds to sexual harassment, sexual assault and retaliation. Learn what you should know about the many recommendations implemented by an independent review commission.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013664
|VIRIN:
|260706-O-VI048-1386
|Filename:
|DOD_111822785
|Length:
|00:06:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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