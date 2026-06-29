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    SHARP Restructure and AR 600-52

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    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Army Regulation 600-52 outlines some of the most significant reforms to how the Army prevents and responds to sexual harassment, sexual assault and retaliation. Learn what you should know about the many recommendations implemented by an independent review commission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013664
    VIRIN: 260706-O-VI048-1386
    Filename: DOD_111822785
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, SHARP Restructure and AR 600-52, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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