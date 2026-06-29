SHARP Restructure and AR 600-52

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013664" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Regulation 600-52 outlines some of the most significant reforms to how the Army prevents and responds to sexual harassment, sexual assault and retaliation. Learn what you should know about the many recommendations implemented by an independent review commission.