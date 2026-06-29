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    The Professional Advocate: Ethics and Practice

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    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    During this webinar, Colleen Phelan, associate director of the National Organization for Victim Advocacy’s National Advocacy Leadership Center, presents “The Professional Advocate: Ethics and Practice.” Phelan examines the National Advocate Credentialing Program Code of Ethics and identifies potential challenges, reflecting on how ethical principles can be applied in professional practice. Additionally, she identifies and describes behaviors that reflect professionalism, including respectful communication and ethical decision-making.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013663
    VIRIN: 260706-O-VI048-9563
    Filename: DOD_111822781
    Length: 00:59:37
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Professional Advocate: Ethics and Practice, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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