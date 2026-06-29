video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013663" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During this webinar, Colleen Phelan, associate director of the National Organization for Victim Advocacy’s National Advocacy Leadership Center, presents “The Professional Advocate: Ethics and Practice.” Phelan examines the National Advocate Credentialing Program Code of Ethics and identifies potential challenges, reflecting on how ethical principles can be applied in professional practice. Additionally, she identifies and describes behaviors that reflect professionalism, including respectful communication and ethical decision-making.