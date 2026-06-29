During this webinar, Colleen Phelan, associate director of the National Organization for Victim Advocacy’s National Advocacy Leadership Center, presents “The Professional Advocate: Ethics and Practice.” Phelan examines the National Advocate Credentialing Program Code of Ethics and identifies potential challenges, reflecting on how ethical principles can be applied in professional practice. Additionally, she identifies and describes behaviors that reflect professionalism, including respectful communication and ethical decision-making.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013663
|VIRIN:
|260706-O-VI048-9563
|Filename:
|DOD_111822781
|Length:
|00:59:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Professional Advocate: Ethics and Practice, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.