NATO is investing in our security, now and in the future IT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013660" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Across NATO’s member countries, people are looking to the future with hope: for their families, their freedoms, and the kind of ordinary, peaceful life that can feel easy to take for granted. In an increasingly uncertain world, the hope that life continues to look like this is both deeply personal and highly political. Ordinary futures depend on extraordinary commitments made today.

As we face a critical moment for our security, NATO leaders meet in Ankara for the NATO Summit. The discussions will focus on delivering: delivering on defence spending, scaling up defence industries and continuing our support for Ukraine. NATO Leaders will also discuss how to turn the cash into combat-ready capabilities and ensure a stronger Alliance.

NATO Allies are taking the necessary steps to strengthen our security and ensure a safer future.