NATO is investing in our security, now and in the future IT

Across NATO’s member countries, people are looking to the future with hope: for their families, their freedoms, and the kind of ordinary, peaceful life that can feel easy to take for granted. In an increasingly uncertain world, the hope that life continues to look like this is both deeply personal and highly political. Ordinary futures depend on extraordinary commitments made today.
As we face a critical moment for our security, NATO leaders meet in Ankara for the NATO Summit. The discussions will focus on delivering: delivering on defence spending, scaling up defence industries and continuing our support for Ukraine. NATO Leaders will also discuss how to turn the cash into combat-ready capabilities and ensure a stronger Alliance.
NATO Allies are taking the necessary steps to strengthen our security and ensure a safer future.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 05:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013660
|VIRIN:
|260608-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111822689
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
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|0
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