U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013654" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and French tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC), assigned to the East African Response Force supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa and French Forces in Djibouti, shared tactics during a combined live fire training, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. This training improves allied military readiness and interoperability, enhancing response options to counter any threat to our shared security objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)