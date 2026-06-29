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    U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training

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    ARTA RANGE, DJIBOUTI

    06.21.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. and French tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC), assigned to the East African Response Force supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa and French Forces in Djibouti, shared tactics during a combined live fire training, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. This training improves allied military readiness and interoperability, enhancing response options to counter any threat to our shared security objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 02:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013654
    VIRIN: 260622-F-LQ040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111822544
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ARTA RANGE, DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training, by SrA Luis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Combined Training, French Forces in Djibouti, JTAC, EARF, CJTF-HOA, AFRICOM

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