U.S. and French tactical air control party (TACP) / joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC), assigned to the East African Response Force supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa and French Forces in Djibouti, shared tactics during a combined live fire training, Arta, Djibouti, June 22, 2026. This training improves allied military readiness and interoperability, enhancing response options to counter any threat to our shared security objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 02:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013654
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-LQ040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111822544
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ARTA RANGE, DJ
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. - French JTACs conduct live fire training, by SrA Luis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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