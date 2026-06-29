Coast Guard units prepare for maritime security operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013648" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard personnel from multiple Maritime Safety and Security Teams, Maritime Security Response Team, and deployable specialized forces prepare equipment, conduct personal watercraft operations and coordinate mission readiness before security operations supporting Sail 250 in New York, July 5, 2026. The Coast Guard worked alongside federal, state and local partners to enhance maritime security and ensure the safety of the waterway during the event