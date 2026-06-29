Coast Guard units prepare for maritime security operations

U.S. Coast Guard personnel from multiple Maritime Safety and Security Teams, Maritime Security Response Team, and deployable specialized forces prepare equipment, conduct personal watercraft operations and coordinate mission readiness before security operations supporting Sail 250 in New York, July 5, 2026. The Coast Guard worked alongside federal, state and local partners to enhance maritime security and ensure the safety of the waterway during the event
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013648
|VIRIN:
|260706-G-XR638-9408
|Filename:
|DOD_111822401
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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