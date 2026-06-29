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    Coast Guard units prepare for maritime security operations

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    UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard personnel from multiple Maritime Safety and Security Teams, Maritime Security Response Team, and deployable specialized forces prepare equipment, conduct personal watercraft operations and coordinate mission readiness before security operations supporting Sail 250 in New York, July 5, 2026. The Coast Guard worked alongside federal, state and local partners to enhance maritime security and ensure the safety of the waterway during the event

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013648
    VIRIN: 260706-G-XR638-9408
    Filename: DOD_111822401
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    Sail250
    USCG250
    Sail250NewYork

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