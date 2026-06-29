【Zama Pulse/U.S. Army Garrison Japan】
Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- Gate 2 Update
- Army Week on Camp Zama
- Heroes’ Boots Ceremony
- Weather Warriors
- Fostering Strong Ties
- ZMHS News Stories
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 22:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1013647
|VIRIN:
|260706-A-MS361-4600
|Filename:
|DOD_111822364
|Length:
|00:09:25
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse June - July 2026 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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