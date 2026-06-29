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    Zama Pulse June - July 2026 edition

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.05.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    【Zama Pulse/U.S. Army Garrison Japan】
    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines include:
    - Gate 2 Update
    - Army Week on Camp Zama
    - Heroes’ Boots Ceremony
    - Weather Warriors
    - Fostering Strong Ties
    - ZMHS News Stories
    ***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 22:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1013647
    VIRIN: 260706-A-MS361-4600
    Filename: DOD_111822364
    Length: 00:09:25
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Zama Pulse June - July 2026 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    Zama Pulse
    U.S. Army

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