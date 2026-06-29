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    B-Roll: Partner nations play sand volleyball during RIMPAC 2026

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Video by OR-8 Helen Frank 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Partner nation service members take part in a sand volleyball tournament during the Exercise Rim of the Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 5, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Australian Navy b-roll by Chief Petty Officer Imagery Specialist Helen Frank)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 20:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013641
    VIRIN: 260705-O-MW136-1001
    Filename: DOD_111822261
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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    This work, B-Roll: Partner nations play sand volleyball during RIMPAC 2026, by OR-8 Helen Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, RIMPAC 26, Partners, Integrated, Prepared, Third Fleet

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