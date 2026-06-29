U.S. Marines with MRF-D attend Tyler Farr concert

Tyler Farr, an American country music singer and song writer, performs for U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 at a concert held by Armed Forces Entertainment at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, July 4, 2026. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nan Yang)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 02:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013634
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-YV233-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111822169
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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