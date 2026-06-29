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    U.S. Marines with MRF-D attend Tyler Farr concert

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    AUSTRALIA

    07.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Nan Yang 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Tyler Farr, an American country music singer and song writer, performs for U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26 at a concert held by Armed Forces Entertainment at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, July 4, 2026. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nan Yang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 02:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013634
    VIRIN: 260704-M-YV233-1002
    Filename: DOD_111822169
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: AU

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    TAGS

    USMC, MRF-D, Tyler Farr, Australia, Marines, Northern Territory

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