101st Troop Command marches at the 250th Commemoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013632" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, participated in a parade as part of the 250th Independence Day Commemoration at San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2026. The PRNG commemorates Independence Day by executing precise drills and ceremonies, symbolizing the discipline, unity and enduring military heritage required to defend the nation's freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Elena Torres Rivera).