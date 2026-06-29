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    101st Troop Command marches at the 250th Commemoration

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    SAN LORENZO, PUERTO RICO

    07.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Elena Torres-Rivera 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, participated in a parade as part of the 250th Independence Day Commemoration at San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2026. The PRNG commemorates Independence Day by executing precise drills and ceremonies, symbolizing the discipline, unity and enduring military heritage required to defend the nation's freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Elena Torres Rivera).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 18:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013632
    VIRIN: 260704-Z-CS318-1001
    Filename: DOD_111822163
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: SAN LORENZO, PR

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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