101st Troop Command marches at the 250th Commemoration

Soldiers of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, participated in a parade as part of the 250th Independence Day Commemoration at San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, July 4, 2026. The PRNG commemorates Independence Day by executing precise drills and ceremonies, symbolizing the discipline, unity and enduring military heritage required to defend the nation's freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Elena Torres Rivera).
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 18:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013632
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-CS318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111822163
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|SAN LORENZO, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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