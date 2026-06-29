Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay conducts law enforcement patrols for Operation Dry Water

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013626" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay members conduct law enforcement patrols for Operation Dry Water in Bodega Bay, California, July 2, 2026. Launched in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the United States Coast Guard, Operation Dry Water has been a highly successful effort to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI) of alcohol and drugs. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese)