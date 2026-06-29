Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao speaks at the International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 16:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013611
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-VX022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111821740
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
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|0
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|0
This work, Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Speaks at INR 250, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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