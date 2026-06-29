B-Roll: Australians hold official reception onboard HMAS Sydney during RIMPAC 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013610" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The crew of Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) hosts an official reception and sunset ceremony for multinational service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 3, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Australian Navy video by LSIS Shaun Chatfield)