The crew of Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) hosts an official reception and sunset ceremony for multinational service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 3, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Australian Navy video by LSIS Shaun Chatfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013610
|VIRIN:
|260703-O-N0842-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111821724
|Length:
|00:07:29
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Australians hold official reception onboard HMAS Sydney during RIMPAC 2026, by OR-5 Shaun Chatfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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