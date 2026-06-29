John Janson Interview at the Great American State Fair 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013604" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

John Janson, an attendee of the Great American State fair, discusses the significance of America’s 250th in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 50 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Katz)