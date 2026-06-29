John Janson Interview at the Great American State Fair 2026

John Janson, an attendee of the Great American State fair, discusses the significance of America’s 250th in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 50 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 11:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1013604
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-PO838-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111821446
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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