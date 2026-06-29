U.S. Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron assist U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, during High Altitude, Low Opening jumps over Baumholder, Germany, while also performing a ceremonial flyover over freedom fest at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 4, 2026. Training with special operations forces strengthened interoperability between mobility and special operations units, ensuring both remain prepared for global contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 10:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013603
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-VY348-9533
|Filename:
|DOD_111821378
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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