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    Attendees Visit the DOW Pavilion during the Great American State Fair B-Roll

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. service members engage with attendees at the Department of War pavilion during the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 50 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013599
    VIRIN: 260704-M-PO838-1001
    Filename: DOD_111821353
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Attendees Visit the DOW Pavilion during the Great American State Fair B-Roll, by SSgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Marines
    Army
    freedom 250
    GASF

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