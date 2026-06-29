U.S. National Guardsmen and officers from multiple federal law enforcement agencies collaborate to provide security during Independence Day and Freedom 250 celebrations near the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2026. Freedom 250 is a multi-event celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence by bringing together civic, cultural, educational, and philanthropic partners to strengthen national unity and honor American history.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013592
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-GQ422-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111821192
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Headline: JTF-DC ensures safety during America's 250th Birthday, by SSG Thomas Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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