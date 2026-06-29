Headline: JTF-DC ensures safety during America's 250th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013592" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. National Guardsmen and officers from multiple federal law enforcement agencies collaborate to provide security during Independence Day and Freedom 250 celebrations near the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2026. Freedom 250 is a multi-event celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence by bringing together civic, cultural, educational, and philanthropic partners to strengthen national unity and honor American history.