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    Headline: JTF-DC ensures safety during America's 250th Birthday

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Norris 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. National Guardsmen and officers from multiple federal law enforcement agencies collaborate to provide security during Independence Day and Freedom 250 celebrations near the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2026. Freedom 250 is a multi-event celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence by bringing together civic, cultural, educational, and philanthropic partners to strengthen national unity and honor American history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013592
    VIRIN: 260704-Z-GQ422-2001
    Filename: DOD_111821192
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headline: JTF-DC ensures safety during America's 250th Birthday, by SSG Thomas Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    districtofcolumbia
    National Guard
    Freedom250
    freedom 250

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