Favored 4th of July Traditions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013591" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members, civilians, law enforcement officers, and event staff discuss their favorite 4th of July traditions during Freedom 250 events near the National Mall in Washington throughout the month of June, 2026. Freedom 250 is a multi-event celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence by bringing together civic, cultural, educational, and philanthropic partners to strengthen national unity and honor American history. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)