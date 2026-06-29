Favored 4th of July Traditions

Service members, civilians, law enforcement officers, and event staff discuss their favorite 4th of July traditions during Freedom 250 events near the National Mall in Washington throughout the month of June, 2026. Freedom 250 is a multi-event celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence by bringing together civic, cultural, educational, and philanthropic partners to strengthen national unity and honor American history. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 09:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013591
|VIRIN:
|260703-Z-RK177-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111821175
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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