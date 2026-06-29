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    Favored 4th of July Traditions

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Service members, civilians, law enforcement officers, and event staff discuss their favorite 4th of July traditions during Freedom 250 events near the National Mall in Washington throughout the month of June, 2026. Freedom 250 is a multi-event celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence by bringing together civic, cultural, educational, and philanthropic partners to strengthen national unity and honor American history. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 09:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013591
    VIRIN: 260703-Z-RK177-2001
    Filename: DOD_111821175
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Favored 4th of July Traditions, by SSG Tianna Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSAFE
    Freedom250
    DCSafeandBeauitful

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