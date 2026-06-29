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    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony Video - Vietnamese

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    VIETNAM

    07.02.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) and Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26) visited Quang Tri, Vietnam from June 22 to July 6, 2026. This video showcases the accomplishments of PP26 and PF26 joint mission lines of effort during their visit. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 23:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013586
    VIRIN: 260703-N-N0900-1002
    Filename: DOD_111821043
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: VN

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    TAGS

    Vietnam
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26
    pf26
    PacificFriendship

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