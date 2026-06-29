Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony Video - Vietnamese

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013586" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) and Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26) visited Quang Tri, Vietnam from June 22 to July 6, 2026. This video showcases the accomplishments of PP26 and PF26 joint mission lines of effort during their visit. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)