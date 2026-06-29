Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013582" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members, personnel, and families of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune come together to attend the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Community Services Independence Day Celebration at W.P.T Hill Field on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2026. Hosted by Marine Corps Community Services in partnership with MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, this annual event celebrates the nation's Independence Day by bringing service members, families, and communities together with live entertainment and fireworks in recognition of Freedom 250. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)