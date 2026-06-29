Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026

U.S. service members, personnel, and families of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune come together to attend the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Community Services Independence Day Celebration at W.P.T Hill Field on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2026. Hosted by Marine Corps Community Services in partnership with MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, this annual event celebrates the nation's Independence Day by bringing service members, families, and communities together with live entertainment and fireworks in recognition of Freedom 250. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 21:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013582
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-DR174-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111820936
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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