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    Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. service members, personnel, and families of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune come together to attend the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Community Services Independence Day Celebration at W.P.T Hill Field on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2026. Hosted by Marine Corps Community Services in partnership with MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, this annual event celebrates the nation's Independence Day by bringing service members, families, and communities together with live entertainment and fireworks in recognition of Freedom 250. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 21:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013582
    VIRIN: 260704-M-DR174-2001
    Filename: DOD_111820936
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026, by Cpl Salvador Flores Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Lejeune
    4th Of July
    Independence Day
    USMC

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