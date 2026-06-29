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    International Aerial Review 250 B-roll

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, fly in formation over New York City during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 and International Aerial Review 250 July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Mitch Parmentier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 19:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013580
    VIRIN: 260704-N-N0783-1001
    PIN: 07042601
    Filename: DOD_111820867
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

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    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

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    TAGS

    INR 250
    International Naval Review 250
    INR 250 NYC
    IAR 250
    International Aerial Review 250

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