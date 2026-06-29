International Aerial Review 250 B-roll

F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, fly in formation over New York City during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 and International Aerial Review 250 July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Mitch Parmentier)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 19:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013580
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-N0783-1001
|PIN:
|07042601
|Filename:
|DOD_111820867
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
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