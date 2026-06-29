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    B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Performs Freedom 250 Flyover In Washington

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, B-1 Lancer, and B-52 Stratofortress aircraft perform a Freedom 250 flyover in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2026. The featured tri-bomber formation flyover was conducted in celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday and highlighted the contributions and commitment of the U.S. Air Force in defending freedom. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 23:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013579
    VIRIN: 260704-F-IY934-2001
    Filename: DOD_111820857
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Performs Freedom 250 Flyover In Washington, by SrA Bryce Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Freedom250
    AirFreedom250

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