A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, B-1 Lancer, and B-52 Stratofortress aircraft perform a Freedom 250 flyover in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2026. The featured tri-bomber formation flyover was conducted in celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday and highlighted the contributions and commitment of the U.S. Air Force in defending freedom. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 23:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013579
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-IY934-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111820857
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Performs Freedom 250 Flyover In Washington, by SrA Bryce Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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