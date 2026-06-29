B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Performs Freedom 250 Flyover In Washington

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013579" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, B-1 Lancer, and B-52 Stratofortress aircraft perform a Freedom 250 flyover in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2026. The featured tri-bomber formation flyover was conducted in celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday and highlighted the contributions and commitment of the U.S. Air Force in defending freedom. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore)