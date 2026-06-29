RNLAF F-35s from Luke AFB fly over NYC for America 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013578" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Four Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, fly over New York City, New York, during America 250 International Aerial Review, July 4, 2026. The massive flyover highlighted the international partnership and precision required to sustain global combat readiness and commemorate the nation's semiquincentennial. Currently in operational service, the F-35A integrates stealth technology and advanced sensors to detect and defeat threats while maintaining joint and allied air dominance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)