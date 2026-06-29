(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    RNLAF F-35s from Luke AFB fly over NYC for America 250

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Four Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, fly over New York City, New York, during America 250 International Aerial Review, July 4, 2026. The massive flyover highlighted the international partnership and precision required to sustain global combat readiness and commemorate the nation's semiquincentennial. Currently in operational service, the F-35A integrates stealth technology and advanced sensors to detect and defeat threats while maintaining joint and allied air dominance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 20:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013578
    VIRIN: 260704-F-KD516-2002
    Filename: DOD_111820856
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RNLAF F-35s from Luke AFB fly over NYC for America 250, by SrA Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flyover
    F-35A Lightning II
    RNLAF
    NYC
    Luke Air Force Base
    America 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video