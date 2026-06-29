Four Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, fly over New York City, New York, during America 250 International Aerial Review, July 4, 2026. The massive flyover highlighted the international partnership and precision required to sustain global combat readiness and commemorate the nation's semiquincentennial. Currently in operational service, the F-35A integrates stealth technology and advanced sensors to detect and defeat threats while maintaining joint and allied air dominance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 20:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013577
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-KD516-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111820855
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, RNLAF F-35s from Luke AFB fly over NYC for America 250, by SrA Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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