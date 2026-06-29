The United States Marine Corps Body Bearers, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, render a 21-gun salute during an Independence Day observance at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 4, 2026. The 21-gun salute is the highest honor rendered by military forces and is used to demonstrate respect and mark occasions of national significance. The Body Bearers, an elite ceremonial unit, carry out such traditions with precision and solemnity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013562
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-YE163-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111820592
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: MBW Independence Day 21-Gun Salute, by MSgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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