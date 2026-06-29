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    B-Roll: MBW Independence Day 21-Gun Salute

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    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    The United States Marine Corps Body Bearers, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, render a 21-gun salute during an Independence Day observance at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 4, 2026. The 21-gun salute is the highest honor rendered by military forces and is used to demonstrate respect and mark occasions of national significance. The Body Bearers, an elite ceremonial unit, carry out such traditions with precision and solemnity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013562
    VIRIN: 260704-M-YE163-1001
    Filename: DOD_111820592
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MBW Independence Day 21-Gun Salute, by MSgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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