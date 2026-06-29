B-Roll: MBW Independence Day 21-Gun Salute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013562" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States Marine Corps Body Bearers, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, render a 21-gun salute during an Independence Day observance at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 4, 2026. The 21-gun salute is the highest honor rendered by military forces and is used to demonstrate respect and mark occasions of national significance. The Body Bearers, an elite ceremonial unit, carry out such traditions with precision and solemnity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)